Wizards and muggles alike will gather in Fayetteville, West Virginia, for Fayetteville’s Wizard Weekend January 23-25, 2026. Join us to celebrate a magical weekend as Fayetteville transforms into a magical village! The majority of activities will take place outdoors and involve walking around town. Participants will want to check the weather before attending to dress accordingly. This year we will have more self-guided activities where groups can explore things on their own including a wizard-themed scavenger hunt through town. We will have falconry and Roy Moose with the Snakes of West Virginia Presentation, multiple ticketed feast events, a yule ball and more! Stay tuned for a full schedule of 2026 events including our annual quidditch tournament, ticketed feasts, workshops, themed crafts, shopping and more!