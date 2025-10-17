Witches Wynd

× Expand Exchange Place

Friday, October 17, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025

8:00pm

Tickets $10

This event regularly sells out. We highly recommend purchasing tickets when they go on sale at the Fall Folk Arts Festival, September 27-28.

For this popular yearly event, Exchange Place needs no props other than darkness and imagination. For two nights in late October, some of the region’s finest storytellers spin yarns of the macabre and sing traditional ballads of death and murder in and around the historic Exchange Place buildings. Sounds of the night and volunteer guides carrying lanterns enhance the eerie atmosphere while guests meander—or “wynd”—through the homestead.