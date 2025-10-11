Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, and on the Crooked Road (Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail) Wise, VA has been “The Place to Be” during the second weekend of each October for the last 47 years.

The Wise Business Association and Fall Fling Committee are planning for what could be the best Fall Fling Yet! The 47th Annual Wise County Famous Fall Fling will be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 11-12, 2025! This year’s theme, “Fall Vibes,” celebrates the full experience of our two-day festival. As you and your family stroll down Main Street, expect to see over 100 booth vendors displaying quality crafts and food. All while listening to the LIVE Mountain Music on display at our beautifully landscaped amphitheater. Don’t forget to visit our fan favorite Kids Korner! Historic Main Street in Wise is definitely “The Place To Be” this during this beautiful time of year!