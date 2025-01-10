Wintertime History Weekend
to
The Greenbrier 101 Main Street West, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 24986
The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier story dates to 1778 and includes tents and cottages, the Grand Central Hotel, major sporting events, presidential visits, secret bunkers, a stint as a hospital, a makeover from an iconic decorator and unparalleled culinary creations. All that and more is celebrated during this weekend that honors the resort’s traditions, remembers its incomparable journey and looks ahead to an exciting future.
The Greenbrier was recently voted number one “Best Historical Hotel” by Newsweek.
Newsweek
Best Historical Hotel – July 18, 2024
Friday, January 10, 2025
- 1:00pm – 2:00pm: Design Team Q&A – Complimentary
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Afternoon Program – Complimentary
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Greenbrier China Display – Complimentary
- 2:00pm – 3:00pm: Culinary Q&A – Complimentary
- 5:00pm – 6:00pm: Bourbon at the Bar – $65 per person, ages 21+
- 5:00pm – 8:00pm: Tarot Card Reading – $45 per person
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm: Bourbon at the Bar – $65 per person, ages 21+
- 6:00pm – 8:30pm: 1948 Ball in the Cameo Ballroom – $130 per person
- 8:00pm: Family Bingo – Complimentary
- 9:00pm: Historical Trivia – Complimentary
Saturday, January 11, 2025
- 9:00am – 12:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Morning Program – Complimentary
- 9:00am – 12:00pm: Greenbrier History Q&A – Complimentary
- 10:00am – 12:00pm: The Art of Fly Fishing – $95 per person
- 10:00am – 12:00pm: Bridge Card Game – Complimentary
- 11:00am – 12:30pm: Art Alive Children’s Painting Workshop – $55 per person, ages 6-12
- 11:30am – 12:30pm: Build Your Own Pizza Class – $40 per person
- 1:00pm – 2:30pm: Wine & Design – $65 per person, ages 21+
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Afternoon Program – Complimentary
- 2:00pm – 3:00pm: Cooking Class with Greenbrier Favorites – $50 per person
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm: Golf Team Q&A – Complimentary
- 3:00pm – 4:00pm: Mint Julep Class – $30 per person, ages 21+
- 5:00pm – 6:00pm: Bourbon at the Bar – $65 per person, ages 21+
- 5:00pm – 8:00pm: Tarot Card Reading – $45 per person
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm: Bourbon at the Bar – $65 per person, ages 21+
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm: Welcome Cocktails – Included with Dinner, ages 21+
- 7:00pm – 9:00pm: Historical Dinner – Dinner $75 | Wine Pairing $45, ages 21+
Sunday, January 12, 2025
- 9:00am – 10:00am: Property Art Tour – Complimentary
- 9:00am – 12:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Morning Program – Complimentary
- 10:00am – 11:30am: Enhanced Interior History Tour – Complimentary