Wintertime History Weekend

The Greenbrier story dates to 1778 and includes tents and cottages, the Grand Central Hotel, major sporting events, presidential visits, secret bunkers, a stint as a hospital, a makeover from an iconic decorator and unparalleled culinary creations. All that and more is celebrated during this weekend that honors the resort’s traditions, remembers its incomparable journey and looks ahead to an exciting future.

The Greenbrier was recently voted number one “Best Historical Hotel” by Newsweek.

Best Historical Hotel – July 18, 2024

  • 9:00am – 10:00am: Property Art Tour – Complimentary
  • 9:00am – 12:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Morning Program – Complimentary
  • 10:00am – 11:30am: Enhanced Interior History Tour – Complimentary

