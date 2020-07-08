Wintergreen Music: Online Community (Virtual Events July 2 - July 30)

× Expand Wintergreen Music Goals for the Wintergreen Music Online Community!

The Wintergreen Music Online Community is an interactive online experience with live music seminars and events for everyone! From Music History to Music Trivia & Game Shows to Special Interest Sessions, these fun and welcoming events are perfect to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Registration is $5 for all events at Wintergreen-Music.org. All events run virtually from July 2-July 30. Here is a calendar of all events: https://wintergreen-music.org/calendar