In the month of July, professional musicians and artists from around the country join forces with aspiring student musicians and faculty to bring music to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The Wintergreen Music Festival takes place on the mountaintop at Wintergreen Resort, anchored by its core weekend series – MountainTop Masterworks – featuring the Wintergreen Festival Artists at the top of their game. Guest conductors, artists, and soloists travel from around the country to perform with the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra for appreciative audiences surrounded by stunning views and cool mountain breezes. Weeknight chamber music concerts are performed throughout the week on the mountain and in the valley at partner venues, including Veritas Vineyard & Winery, Valley Road Vineyards, Three Notch’d Brewing, Bold Rock Brewery, and more. While we believe in cultivating a welcoming environment to enjoy classical music, we also present music of other genres, including Bluegrass, Jazz, Motown, Broadway, Singer-Songwriter, and Rock. The result is a relaxing, revitalizing Festival experience in the Blue Ridge Mountains with something for everyone!