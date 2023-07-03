Wintergreen Music Festival

From July 1-30, enjoy "music to match the views" with daily concerts, coffee talks, "concert wine tastings", and live musical nature hikes at Wintergreen Resort (plus spa, tennis, golf, and more at the Resort!). Pop-up style performances at neighboring wineries, cideries, breweries and partner venues round out our music-filled month. Experience full orchestra and classical chamber music like you never knew you loved, alongside Bluegrass, Big-band Jazz, American Folk, Motown, and even family-friendly Independence Day festivities!

Concerts & Live Music
434.361.0541
