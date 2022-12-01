Winterfest Village at Tryon Resort

× Expand TIEC Winterfest Village

Winterfest Village, the highlight of every Tryon Resort Winterfest, will take place Thursdays-Sundays 5-9pm starting December 1, 2022. Winterfest Village is FREE to attend, with all live performances, concessions and shopping, dining, carousel rides, visits with Santa, and each evening’s closing parade available for enjoyment without the purchase of a ticket. Gain access to see the Grinch, ride on the giant ice slide, meet the Tryon Minis Pumpkin and Daisy, enjoy bounce house and bucking horse rides, with your Winterfest Village ticket.

Available online in advance or at the gate, tickets are $10/child 12 and under and $5 for adults accompanying kids through experiences.