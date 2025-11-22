× Expand Courtesy Winterfest at The Island

Millions of lights. Custom photo ops. Over a mile of garland. Endless entertainment!

Winterfest at The Island in Pigeon Forge is unlike any experience in the Smokies with millions of lights, one of the region’s most spectacular walk-through Christmas tree, and more. Each night, the 23-acre property lights up as the sun goes down to create a holiday ambiance you’re sure to love!

WINTERFEST KICKOFF

Don’t miss out on the FREE Concert at our Winterfest Kick-off Event on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Santa will be arriving at 5 pm for photos with the kids, with the concert beginning at 7 pm. The highlight of the evening event is the lighting of The Island’s 40-foot walk-through Christmas Tree at 8 pm and officially kick-off Winterfest at The Island in Pigeon Forge.

NIGHTLY FUN

The Island’s multi-million dollar Show Fountain Courtyard comes to life nightly! Enjoy the choreographed 40-foot high, LED Christmas Trees and Island Fountain Winterfest Show. This exciting Winterfest at The Island Show will perform every evening at 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm through Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Make sure your plans include seeing this exciting Winterfest Show. It’s a tradition that is truly magical at The Island in Pigeon Forge!