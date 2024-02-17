Spend President's Day Weekend enjoying WinterFest, two days of fine art, craft and local history at four outstanding venues. Admission to all locations is free.​ Free parking is available at the Hardman Farm Historic Site, Sautee Nacoochee Center and Unicoi State Park & Lodge.

Hardman Farm Historic Site, Helen Arts & Heritage Center, Sautee Nacoochee Center and ​Unicoi Lodge & State Park partner to create the 2024 WinterFest Arts Tour. This weekend of festivals includes 175 artists in 4 locations over 2 days.

Watch live art demonstrations throughout the weekend as artists actively create and bring to life new and exciting pieces. Pottery, painting, jewelry, fused glass and fiber art are just a few of the types of artwork that will be available at the festivals. Guests may register for drawings held throughout the weekend for opportunities to win original art and fine craft prizes, all donated by participating artisans.

The festivals at each venue are FREE, but a multi-part Grand Prize ticket is available to purchase. When the ticket is stamped at three locations, the ticket holder is eligible to enter a drawing for one of three grand prizes offered by three venues valued at $250 and above. The Grand Prizes represent each organization and support the local arts community. Tickets may be purchased online ahead of time or the weekend of WinterFest.Free parking is available at Hardman Farm Historic Site, the Sautee Nacoochee Center and at Unicoi State Park & Lodge. Food options vary a each location.