Winter Workshop Series: Ballads, Herbal medicine and Quilt making

A Winter Workshop series, focused on the craft and music traditions of Southern Appalachia. For three consecutive Saturdays from March 7th thru March 21st, local professionals will teach two-to-three hour workshops on Appalachian ballad singing, Appalachian folk medicine, and quilting traditions of the Southern mountains. Drawing on winter traditions of crafting around the hearth, each workshop will focus on creating tangible materials and developing skill sets that attendees can walk away with. End products from the classes will include hand-sewn quilt squares, jars of home cold remedies and recordings of traditional songs.

Please go to www.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/events to learn more and register.

Workshop 1: Introduction to Appalachian Ballad Singing with Saro Lynch-Thomason, March 7th from 1:00pm to 3:30pm.

Workshop 2: Introduction to Appalachian Folk Medicine with Rebecca Beyer, March 14th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm

Workshop 3: Making Log Cabin Quilt Squares with Sarah Hill, March 21st from 1:00pm to 4:00pm