Winter Wonderland of Lights
to
Downtown Ashland Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Courtesy Winter Wonderland of Lights
We invite you to join us in celebrating our five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.
2025 Schedule
Opening Night Ceremony
6 p.m. ~ Monday, November 17, 2025
Central Park Bandstand
Light Display
November 17, 2025, to January 4, 2026
Dusk to 10 p.m. ~ Sunday through Thursday
Dusk to 11 p.m. ~ Friday and Saturday
Central Park and Downtown Ashland
Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides
6 p.m. ~ November 21-23; 28-30, 2025; December 5-7; 12-14; 19-21, 2025
Central Park & 22nd Street
$4 per person
Visits with Santa
6 to 9 p.m. ~ November 21-23; 28-30, 2025; December 5-7; 12-14; 19-21, 2025
Central Park Log House
You may take your own pictures.
Santa sponsored by Jeff and Donna Suttle
Annual Christmas Parade
7 p.m. ~ Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Downtown Ashland
Theme: Musical Notes and Christmas Floats
Grand Marshall TBA
2025 PARADE ONLINE APPLICATION
Karaoke and Pizza with Santa
6 to 8 p.m. ~ Thursday, December 11, 2025
Transportation Center (99 15th St.)
Children K-6th grades
Ashland Bus System
Business Decorating Contest
Application Deadline: December 5, 2025
Judging will occur: December 8-20, 2025