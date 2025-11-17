× Expand Courtesy Winter Wonderland of Lights

We invite you to join us in celebrating our five-week Winter Wonderland of Lights festival! Stroll through our 52-acre park ablaze with 60 magical holiday displays containing over 800,000 lights.

2025 Schedule

Opening Night Ceremony

6 p.m. ~ Monday, November 17, 2025

Central Park Bandstand

Light Display

November 17, 2025, to January 4, 2026

Dusk to 10 p.m. ~ Sunday through Thursday

Dusk to 11 p.m. ~ Friday and Saturday

Central Park and Downtown Ashland

Winter Wonderland Express Train Rides

6 p.m. ~ November 21-23; 28-30, 2025; December 5-7; 12-14; 19-21, 2025

Central Park & 22nd Street

$4 per person

Visits with Santa

6 to 9 p.m. ~ November 21-23; 28-30, 2025; December 5-7; 12-14; 19-21, 2025

Central Park Log House

You may take your own pictures.

Santa sponsored by Jeff and Donna Suttle

Annual Christmas Parade

7 p.m. ~ Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Downtown Ashland

Theme: Musical Notes and Christmas Floats

Grand Marshall TBA

2025 PARADE ONLINE APPLICATION

Karaoke and Pizza with Santa

6 to 8 p.m. ~ Thursday, December 11, 2025

Transportation Center (99 15th St.)

Children K-6th grades

Ashland Bus System

Business Decorating Contest

Application Deadline: December 5, 2025

Judging will occur: December 8-20, 2025