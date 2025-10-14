Winter Wine Weekend

to

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center 710 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

We are delighted to announce the 6th Annual Winter Wine Weekend at Hotel Madison, a signature event that has become a celebrated tradition bringing together friends, family, winemakers and wine enthusiasts for a festive celebration of flavor, learning and community.

As word has spread, Winter Wine Weekend has become the gathering for anyone who loves wine, food and unforgettable experiences. We are excited to share the dates with you now so you can plan ahead.

Info

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center 710 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Winter Wine Weekend - 2026-02-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Wine Weekend - 2026-02-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Wine Weekend - 2026-02-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Wine Weekend - 2026-02-27 00:00:00 ical