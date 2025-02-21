Winter Wine Weekend

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center 710 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

Winter Wine Weekend | 5th Annual

SAVE THE DATES! Feb 21-23, 2025

Our popular Winter Wine Weekend returns...

We are excited to be making plans for the 5th Winter Wine Weekend at Hotel Madison!

At a Glance:

  • Grand Tasting with 16+ wineries
  • Wine Pairing Dinners
  • A Winemakers' Panel (new!)
  • Experiential Learning Opportunities
  • Sunday Brunch at Monty's
  • Wine-related Vendors, Music & More!

Winter Wine Weekend has proven to be one of our most popular events and a favorite among the winemakers as well as our guests and community. Multiple events provide a unique opportunity to connect with family, friends and others at Hotel Madison over this shared interest of wine at every level, from beginner to expert!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
