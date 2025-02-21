Winter Wine Weekend | 5th Annual

SAVE THE DATES! Feb 21-23, 2025

Our popular Winter Wine Weekend returns...

We are excited to be making plans for the 5th Winter Wine Weekend at Hotel Madison!

At a Glance:

Grand Tasting with 16+ wineries

Wine Pairing Dinners

A Winemakers' Panel (new!)

Experiential Learning Opportunities

Sunday Brunch at Monty's

Wine-related Vendors, Music & More!

Winter Wine Weekend has proven to be one of our most popular events and a favorite among the winemakers as well as our guests and community. Multiple events provide a unique opportunity to connect with family, friends and others at Hotel Madison over this shared interest of wine at every level, from beginner to expert!