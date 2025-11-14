× Expand Courtesy Boars Head Resort

The beauty of light and whimsy of nature come together in perfect harmony at our Winter Wander Trail of Lights, returning for its fifth consecutive year of wintertime fun with family and friends. Experience the nature of our rolling landscape during this illuminated lakeside stroll as an extraordinary palette of colorful illuminations blanket the natural surroundings for a magical show of lights like no other.

Winter Wander 2025 tickets are on sale now! Whether you're planning a magical single-night visit, a cozy overnight getaway, or a full season of wonder with a season pass, your perfect winter adventure awaits.

While choosing your ticket option online, guests can opt for the Winter Wander+ ticket that bypasses the 30-minute ticket entry window, allowing guests to enter whenever they choose. This option also includes a complimentary drink, priority check-in lane at ticketing and a light-up necklace.

*Value Nights Are Back! $15 value nights are Nov. 14, 21 & 30 and Jan. 1, 2 & 3, when purchased in advance.

Guests who book the overnight Winter Wander stay package will receive luxurious accommodations, tickets for each night to the Winter Wander trail of lights and an exclusive Winter Wander keepsake. An overnight stay also comes with premium VIP access to Winter Wander! Unlike daily ticket holders, overnight package guests receive unlimited access to the event and are not restricted to a single entrance time. VIP overnight guests are also granted the exclusive ability to bypass the ticket lines and can enter and leave the show at their convenience.

Glistening Grove - Step into a World of Luminous Wonder!

Glistening Grove is our newest display at this year's Winter Wander Trail of Lights, featuring a full walkway around Firefly Pond with more than 700 dynamically illuminated light posts that move in harmony with a 20-minute musical composition!

