× Expand Boar's Head Resort

Virginia's Premier Wintertime Getaway

Opening Night: Friday, November 22, 2024

The beauty of light and the whimsy of nature intertwine harmoniously at the Boar's Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Experience the nature of our rolling landscape during this illuminated lakeside stroll as an extraordinary palette of colorful illuminations blanket the natural surroundings for a magical show of lights like no other.

What's New with Winter Wander...

This year’s Winter Wander Trail of Lights is destined to be the most astonishing since its existence. Our team has been working diligently since the close of last year’s event to bring multiple new additions that will transform this year's Winter Wander Trail of Lights into the most spectacular winter “wanderland” in all of Virginia.

Please be aware of the select time and dates of our two newest attractions for the 2024 season:

Elevation Illumination Drone Show Dates: Dec. 17, 29, 30 and Jan. 1 & 2. Two shows per night at 6 and 8 p.m. (weather permitting)

Wander In Motion Winged Dancers Dates: Nov. 22 - Dec. 24 (except Dec. 17) from 5 - 8:30 p.m. Shows every 30 minutes. (no 5 p.m. show on Nov. 22, 23 & 24).

Looking for an overnight stay?

Guests who book the overnight Winter Wander stay package will receive luxurious accommodations, tickets for each night to the Winter Wander trail of lights and an exclusive Winter Wander keepsake. An overnight stay also comes with premium VIP access to Winter Wander! Unlike daily ticket holders, overnight package guests receive unlimited access to the event and are not restricted to a single entrance time. VIP overnight guests are also granted the exclusive ability to bypass the ticket lines and can enter and leave the show at their convenience.