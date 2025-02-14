Winter Valentine's & Presidents' Day Weekend

× Expand The Greenbrier

Spend an extended Valentine’s Weekend with the one you love at a resort known for romance. Enjoy an intimate dinner at Prime 44 West or the historic Main Dining Room. Cuddle up under a blanket for a ride through the picturesque property in a horse-drawn carriage. Learn something new together with a falconry lesson, a pickleball tournament or a bourbon tasting. Relax with a couples massage at the award-winning mineral spa. Dance the night away inside The Casino Club at The Greenbrier, or simply take a walk under the stars and take in the beauty of the property.