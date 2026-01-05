× Expand Yew Mountain Center Winter Trees Walk '26 post - 1 1/31/26 Winter Trees Walk - Tapping into Tree ID

Break through your winter dormancy to learn about identifying features of winter trees. This is a family-friendly, easy walk through the forest.

Learn Winter Tree Identification from Ken Beezley and Maple Tapping from Will Lewis.

We’ll have warming drinks back at the lodge and onsite lodging is available.

Fun Challenge — Capture your experience during the walk, bark textures, unique buds, or a scenic view, and share your favorite moments with #WinterTreesWalk

Please leave pets at home.

Free to register, suggested donation: $10. We appreciate every gift, regardless of its size.

Location: The Yew Mountain Center

Address: 9494 Lobelia Rd, Hillsboro, WV

Learn more and register online at YewMountain.org

Email registration or questions: info.yewmountain@gmail.com

Phone registration or questions: 304-653-4079

We are collecting donations for the local food bank! If you’d like to contribute, please feel free to bring along any non-perishable items.