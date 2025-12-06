A Winter Tree-mendous Hike
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer
Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist.
Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.
Picnic Area
When
Dec. 6, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles trees play in our environment. Discover the traditional uses and folklore of these wooden wonders. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately one hour.
Registration is highly encouraged. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-winter-tree-mendous-hike-tickets-1317677491849?aff=oddtdtcreator
Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10
Extra fee: No.
Registration required: No.
Children welcome: Yes.
Phone: 540-592-3556
Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov
For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalists please visit their website.
The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit our website.