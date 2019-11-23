Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

Meets at Carriage Barn in Historic Area.

Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other individual characteristics. For the final branch of this series, explore Sky Meadows' diverse forests and find the key characteristics that will provide you the skills to identify any tree, even in the winter months. The program begins in the park's Carriage Barn, with an informative introductory presentation on tree anatomy, symbiotic and parasitic relationship among trees, tips and tricks to winter tree identification, and more. Then, test your new winter tree identification skills on an approximate 2-mile guided hike along the park's wooded trails. Receive a color copy of the lecture to take home.

Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Workshop fee is $15/adult, $5/child (12 and under), and is payable on arrival. Workshop fee includes parking.

Sign up in advance at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050d45ada92fa4f94-botonyblooms2