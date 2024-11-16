Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

× Expand Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia - mgnv.org The bark of different types of trees

Historic Area.

Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars and other individual characteristics. Explore Sky Meadows' diverse forests with Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay, and find the characteristics that are key to identifying any tree, even in the winter months. Begin in the park’s Carriage Barn with an informative introductory presentation on tree anatomy, symbiotic and parasitic relationships among trees, tips and tricks to winter tree identification, and more. Then, test your new winter tree identification skills on an approximate 2-mile guided hike along the park's wooded trails. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes.

$10/car parking fee.