Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia - mgnv.org
The bark of different types of trees
Historic Area.
Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars and other individual characteristics. Explore Sky Meadows' diverse forests with Shenandoah Chapter Master Naturalist Paul Guay, and find the characteristics that are key to identifying any tree, even in the winter months. Begin in the park’s Carriage Barn with an informative introductory presentation on tree anatomy, symbiotic and parasitic relationships among trees, tips and tricks to winter tree identification, and more. Then, test your new winter tree identification skills on an approximate 2-mile guided hike along the park's wooded trails. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes.
$10/car parking fee.