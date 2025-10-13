× Expand Courtesy Sugar Mountain Resort

Winter Trails Day offers children and adults new to snow sports the chance to try snowshoeing for FREE. Discover the fun and fitness of snow sports. Guided tours are available on the hour from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. The program includes a 45-minute tour and snowshoe rental. Adult tours are for those who are 12 years old or older. Children’s tours are for those ages 8-11. Sign up at least 15 minutes prior to your tour time at the ski/snowboard school. Space is limited and on a first come, first served basis.