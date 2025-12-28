× Expand Sandlin Gaither Bluegrass quintet Unspoken Tradition will play as part of The Winter Ramble.

Enjoy a weekend filled with Appalachian mountain music during The Winter Ramble. This inaugural three-day celebration rambles throughout Hendersonville and Henderson County spotlighting performances of traditional mountain music — the kind born from front porches, churches and dance halls across the Blue Ridge. Listen to an authentic collection of bluegrass pickers, old-time string bands, Americana singer-songwriters, gospel harmonies and mountain storytellers. Cafes, breweries, wineries and small-stage venues will enliven this late-winter weekend with sounds that have echoed throughout the mountains for generations. This isn't a fenced-in festival. It's a ramble — choose your own path through a community alive with sound and hospitality. Some events are free. Some are ticketed. Every stop will have its own spirit, and all will be part of the same shared rhythm.