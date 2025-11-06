× Expand Courtesy Downtown Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg’s cherished holiday tradition returns to the heart of the city Thursday, November 6, 2025, as the 37th Annual Gatlinburg's Winter Magic Kickoff & Chili Cookoff lights up the downtown Gatlinburg once again! This year’s event marks a long-awaited return to downtown on the Parkway, bringing even more sparkle and celebration to the very center of town. The evening will come alive with the official launch of Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic, featuring the stunning illumination of more than one million LED lights. As the lights are switched on, downtown transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland, setting the stage for a festive season filled with enchantment. With this event returning to the Parkway, the expanded light displays, and the unbeatable combination of community, music, and chili, Gatlinburg’s Winter Magic Kickoff & Chili Cookoff promises an unforgettable start to the winter season. Join us as we flip the switch and kick off winter with warmth, flavor, and magic.

Adding to the "magic" is the beloved Chili Cookoff, where local chefs, restaurants, and civic groups compete for bragging rights as they serve up steaming bowls of homemade chili—from classic recipes to fiery, creative twists. Guests can sample each entry and cast their vote for the People’s Choice award.

This year’s event will take place on the Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg, offering convenient access to all the lights, flavors, and festivities. Admission to the Winter Magic Kickoff Celebration is FREE and kicks off at 5 PM. Tickets for the chili tasting are $10 per wristband and include unlimited chili tastings.