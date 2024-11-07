Winter Magic & Chili Cookoff

× Expand Gatlinburg CVB

Celebrate the kickoff of Gatlinburg's Winter Magic at the 35th Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. Offering mouth-watering recipes of homemade chili ranging from mild and delightful to wild and adventurous, Gatlinburg hosts this annual event on Thursday, November 7 from 5 to 8 PM in the Shade Tree Parking lot (120 Airport Road). Festivalgoers will enjoy free, live entertainment offered throughout the event.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Tickets will be required for entry to 2024 Gatlinburg Chili Cook-Off.

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Due to the popularity of this event, we strongly suggest you purchase tickets in advance.

There will be no refunds for this event.

TICKET INFO