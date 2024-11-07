Winter Magic & Chili Cookoff

Gatlinburg, TN Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Celebrate the kickoff of Gatlinburg's Winter Magic at the 35th Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. Offering mouth-watering recipes of homemade chili ranging from mild and delightful to wild and adventurous, Gatlinburg hosts this annual event on Thursday, November 7 from 5 to 8 PM in the Shade Tree Parking lot (120 Airport Road). Festivalgoers will enjoy free, live entertainment offered throughout the event.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

  • Tickets will be required for entry to 2024 Gatlinburg Chili Cook-Off.
  • Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.
  • Due to the popularity of this event, we strongly suggest you purchase tickets in advance.
  • There will be no refunds for this event.

TICKET INFO

  • VIP tickets are $50 per person for early entry beginning at 4:00 p.m. This will get the ticket holder into the International Chili Society Cookoff and get to experience some of the best chili around, music and drinks!
  • General Admission tickets are $25 per person beginning at 5:00 p.m.
  • Ages 5 & up must have a ticket for entry. Under 5 are free but will not be given a spoon for sampling.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
