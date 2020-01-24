Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come?
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Dr. David Perault, Professor and Coordinator Environmental Science Department Chair of University of Lynchburg will discuss folklore and technology on weather forecast methods with special consideration to Central Virginia. Refreshments provided. Payment is due at time of registration. $10/Member, $15/Non-Member.
Info
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That