Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come?

to Google Calendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958

Dr. David Perault, Professor and Coordinator Environmental Science Department Chair of University of Lynchburg will discuss folklore and technology on weather forecast methods with special consideration to Central Virginia. Refreshments provided. Payment is due at time of registration. $10/Member, $15/Non-Member.

Info

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
434-325-8169
to Google Calendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Winter Lecture Series: From Wooly Worms to Real-time Radar: How Far Have We Come? - 2020-01-24 19:00:00