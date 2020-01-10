Winter Lecture Series: The Basis for Scientific Knowledge Claims
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
Dr. James Zimring, Tillack Professor of Experimental Pathology at the University of Virginia will explore the basis of scientific practice, methodology, and knowledge – based upon his recent book on the topic “What Science is and How it Really Works”. Refreshments provided. Payment is due at time of registration. $10/Member, $15/Non-Member.

