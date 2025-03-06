× Expand Winter Carnival of Magic

Our 50th Winter Carnival of Magic will be held from March 6-8, 2025

What is the Winter Carnival of Magic?

The Winter Carnival of Magic is hosted by IBM Ring 58. The three-day convention features several lectures, a dealer’s room, a close-up competition, a stage competition, and two evening shows.

Location

Since 2005, the Winter Carnival of Magic has been held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This is a large and modern theater with a raked [sloping] plush seating arrangement and broadway-style lighting.

The Theatre is located on the east side of the main parkway, just south of the Hatfield and McCoy and WonderWorks Theatres and North of Teaster Lane.