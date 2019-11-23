Winter Carnival and Memorial Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Where: Courthouse Square

When: Saturday, November 23 5:00-8:00pm

Join downtown Morganton on the Saturday before Thanksgiving for a holiday celebration for the entire family! Come out to the Courthouse Square at 5:30pm for the Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony and then stick around until 8pm for the Winter Carnival. From 5-8pm the Courthouse Square will transform into the North Pole!

Activities like face painting, Snowman Bean Bag Toss, and Letters to Santa will be setup for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy a FREE relaxing Carriage Ride through town before heading to see SANTA! The jolly man will be hanging around waiting to hear what all of the GOOD little boys and girls are hoping for this holiday season. After seeing Santa, sit around the bonfire with your treats from Frosty's Diner!

The Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:30pm with music and to the delight of all, at 6:00pm, downtown Morganton will light up for the season.

Each year on the Historic Courthouse Lawn in downtown Morganton, a beautiful tree is lit for the holiday season. The lights on the tree represent memories of loved ones who are remembered at this time of year. The official lighting ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 5:30pm.