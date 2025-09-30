× Expand Courtesy Winter Adventure Weekend

Winter Adventure Weekend is an annual celebration of outdoor adventure at Carter Caves State Resort Park in Olive Hill, Kentucky! Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or just starting out, this action-packed weekend offers something for everyone. Explore the stunning natural beauty of Carter Caves through hiking, rappelling, climbing, tree climbing, canoeing, kayaking, and wild cave tours. Learn essential outdoor skills with expert-led winter survival workshops and instructional sessions. With a variety of guided field trips and hands-on activities, you can customize your experience to match your skill level and interests.