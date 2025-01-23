× Expand Winter Adventure Weekend

At Winter Adventure Weekend, we have the perfect cure for your cabin fever!

Winter Adventure Weekend is an annual event held on the last full weekend of January at Carter Caves State Resort Park in Olive Hill, Kentucky. We offer activities and workshops for anyone interested in the great outdoors. Whether you are a beginner or advanced adventurer, you can go hiking, rappelling, climbing, tree climbing, canoeing, and kayaking. We also offer wild cave tours, winter survival workshops and much more.

Select from a list of field trips and instructional workshops from experienced guides. You must be at least six years old to participate.

You will want to register early since many trips limit the number of participants and fill up quickly. Some trips have age requirements and additional fees. Some trips have special equipment requirements.

The event begins on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and ends on Sunday afternoon. Come early or stay late! You don't need to attend the entire event. Come when you want, leave when you want!