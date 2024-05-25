Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show

Tom B. David Airport 1957 Highway 41 South, Georgia 30701

Get ready to soar to new heights at the Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Car Show! It's all happening at Calhoun’s Tom B. David Airport on May 25th! Buckle up for a day of high-flying planes and hot-wheeled cars. With everything from vintage cars to modern marvels, this event will have you revving with excitement. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to help support the airport.

