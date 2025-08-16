× Expand Facebook/Winchester Greek Festival

Sample our legendary Greek cuisine and experience our renowned Greek music and dance. Truly great fun for the entire family! A large selection of tasty Greek food is available including roasted lamb, gyros, moussaka, pastitsio, and a large variety of Greek pastries.

Greek cooking offers an incredibly rich and diverse array of foods that are the culmination of literally thousands of years of good living, cooking, and eating.

While each Greek menu item offered is fresh and inviting, it is also a culinary trip to Greece. Our talented parishioners work for days in advance of the festival creating the delicious Greek food and pastries.

Admission is free and ample free parking is available. The festival will take place rain or shine.

More details to come!