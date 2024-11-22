× Expand ZUbaldini The Wilson Springs Hotel

Homegrown in the rich music scene of Virginia, Wilson Springs Hotel is a band brought together under a genreless flag; A folk band committed to rock and roll, and a rock band committed to classic country. After forming in 2021, Jacob Ritter (guitar/songwriter/lead vocals), Victor McManus (lead guitar), Brendan Boylan (fiddle), Sebastien Richard (drums) and Andrew Carper (bass), released two albums in quick succession and are once again releasing new music in 2024. Their first single “Pulling Weeds”, available now, explores the struggle with repetitive mental loops, like attempting to get nutrients out of the same spent garden. Their new songs are a split between a classic country, and a more rock influenced sound, finding the band still unwilling to conform to a single genre, and instead celebrating the many influences that brought them to where they are today.