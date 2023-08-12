× Expand Orchard at Altapass William Ritter

William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar, and other "string-ed things." He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, humor—ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales, and seeds. William serves as music director for the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention. William is the founder and owner of Song-to-Seed, which offers programs featuring Appalachian Heirloom Seeds, heirloom songs, and other traditional folkways and foodways. Join him on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.