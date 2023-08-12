William Ritter
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Orchard at Altapass
William Ritter
William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar, and other "string-ed things." He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, humor—ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales, and seeds. William serves as music director for the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention. William is the founder and owner of Song-to-Seed, which offers programs featuring Appalachian Heirloom Seeds, heirloom songs, and other traditional folkways and foodways. Join him on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.