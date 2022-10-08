Wildwood Neighborhood Craft Fair

× Expand Whitten Creative and Design FB Event Cover Photo Follow us on Facebook! @wildwoodcraft

The 2nd Annual Wildwood Craft Fair is a cozy and authentic fall festive craft fair showcasing local artisans, makers, and small businesses. This year in the spirit of young entrepreneurship, we are featuring a section for crafters and makers 14 years old and younger! Our fair also hosts sweet fall treats, live music, live demonstrations of chainsaw art, and food of course! Please stop by and support local creators and businesses!