Wildflower Weekend

× Expand Pine Mountain Settlement School Wellness - 1

Immerse yourself in the renewed creativity of Spring and join us for a weekend devoted to the joy of connecting with NATURE! Choose from workshops focusing on Spring ephemerals, fly fishing, wildflower arts (fused glass, corn shuck flowers), and photography! The registration fee includes the workshops, lodging, and meals for the weekend. Please note that photography begins on Thursday and includes an additional fee to cover meals and lodging. Lodging is dorm-style, with each participant having his/her own room but sharing community spaces such as bathrooms and living rooms.