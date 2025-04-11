Wildflower Weekend

to

Pine Mountain Settlement School 36 Highway 510, Bledsoe, Kentucky 40810

Immerse yourself in the renewed creativity of Spring and join us for a weekend devoted to the joy of connecting with NATURE! Choose from workshops focusing on Spring ephemerals, fly fishing, wildflower arts (fused glass, corn shuck flowers), and photography! The registration fee includes the workshops, lodging, and meals for the weekend.  Please note that photography begins on Thursday and includes an additional fee to cover meals and lodging.  Lodging is dorm-style, with each participant having his/her own room but sharing community spaces such as bathrooms and living rooms.

Info

Pine Mountain Settlement School 36 Highway 510, Bledsoe, Kentucky 40810
This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wildflower Weekend - 2025-04-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wildflower Weekend - 2025-04-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wildflower Weekend - 2025-04-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wildflower Weekend - 2025-04-11 00:00:00 ical