Come celebrate the natural features, creatures and cultures of the Great Smoky Mountains. Free and open to the public, Wilderness Wildlife Week features a wide range of programs and activities for children and adults.

Along with the classes, seminars, demonstrations, and guided hikes through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Wilderness Wildlife Week features exhibit booths where our guests can browse photography from the Smokies, local art, handmade goods and more.

Guided hikes range in difficulty from easy to challenging, and classes are geared towards beginners or advanced students in the different topics.

Please check back for updates about online registration in early December.