Come celebrate the natural features, creatures and cultures of the Great Smoky Mountains. This year, we’ll be inviting some of the leading wildlife experts to lead informative discussions with you. This is a great opportunity to learn and ask questions about nature.

Showcasing what makes the Smokies so special, Wilderness Wildlife Week celebrates the abundance of wildlife, variety of plants, trees, and wildflowers, and rich history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee through a series of classes, seminars, demonstrations, guided hikes, panel discussions, and workshops.

Calling All Presenters for 2025!

Wilderness Wildlife Week will be hosted January 28 – February 1 in 2025.

If you would like to participate with a presentation, be a hike leader, a bus tour guide or volunteer contact Jayne Miller-Carr at Jayne.miller-carr@cityofpigeonforgetn.gov.

Smokies Through the Lens Photography Contest – 2025

Submissions are now open for the 2025 photography contest! This contest aims to encourage participants to enjoy nature’s beauty and share their experiences through photography. NEW FOR 2025! A Youth Category has been added for aspiring young photographers 16 and under.

Submitted images will be displayed during Wilderness Wildlife Week at The Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center from 10 AM to 6 PM daily.

For categories and criteria, rules and regulations, and to submit your entry, please check out the link.