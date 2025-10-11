Wilderness Road Heritage Festival

Experience a fall festival celebrating Southwest Virginia’s unique heritage. From its humble beginning as one of Wilderness Road State Park’s first special events, to one of the area’s most celebrated attractions, the Heritage Festival remains a staple for the Friends of Wilderness Road State Park. The Friends have sponsored the annual event which serves as their primary fundraiser in their effort to support the park.

Taking many back in time where they can reflect on their heritage, handmade Appalachian Crafts and live music are showcased during the event,. Basket-weaving, chair caning, apple butter stir, walking stick carving, quilting, corn shuck doll making, wood carving and more can be experienced. The Children’s Festival continues to be a very popular part of the Heritage Festival with activities that include old fashioned toys and games that feature an Appalachian theme.

The Karlan Mansion will be open during the day with pictures and family stories to help tell the history of the mansion, originally known as the Ely Mansion, built by Robert Ely in 1878.