Wild Virginia September Book Club - Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse

Join Wild Virginia on Monday 9/18 at 7:00 via Zoom to discuss Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse by Dave Goulson.

The author points out that few of us "appreciate how vitally important insects are to our own survival, and fewer still how beautiful, clever, fascinating, mysterious and wonderful insects are. He then goes on to explain the importance and wonder of insects and to alert us to the causes of their decline. Finally, he suggests steps we can take to "start looking after insects, the little creatures that make our shared world go round."