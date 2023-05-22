Wild Virginia May Book Club

× Expand Book Book

As we enjoy the bird songs, frog calls, and other sounds of spring, Wild Virginia book club will discuss Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolutions Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction by David George Haskell. The book explores the mysteries of how sound evolved and the importance of sounds to the beings we share our planet with. Elizabeth Kolbert writes that "Sounds Wild and Broken is a symphony, filled with the music of life. It is fascinating, heartbreaking and beautifully written" .

Please join us on Monday, May 22nd, at 7:00 via Zoom to discuss the book and share your thoughts and experiences of sound. You are welcome to participate even if you haven't read the book.