Into the Wild: Tina Curry Solo Exhibition

× Expand Photo credit: Carlos Jones "Heartsong" by Tina Curry. Stoneware clay with a cold finish.

Grovewood Gallery invites you to embark on a captivating journey Into the Wild. Experience a stunning showcase of animal sculptures by Tina Curry, a renowned ceramic and bronze sculptor based in Knoxville, Tennessee. This solo exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, July 12, from 2–5 p.m., where guests can meet Tina and enjoy complimentary offerings from Metro Wines.