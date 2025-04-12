Into the Wild: Tina Curry Solo Exhibition
Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Photo credit: Carlos Jones
"Heartsong" by Tina Curry. Stoneware clay with a cold finish.
Grovewood Gallery invites you to embark on a captivating journey Into the Wild. Experience a stunning showcase of animal sculptures by Tina Curry, a renowned ceramic and bronze sculptor based in Knoxville, Tennessee. This solo exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, July 12, from 2–5 p.m., where guests can meet Tina and enjoy complimentary offerings from Metro Wines.
