× Expand ©Maurice Sendak: All Rights Reserved “Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak” brings the adventures of Max and his “wild things” to life and lets visitors immerse themselves into the pages of these beloved tales.

The classic children’s book, “Where the Wild Things Are,” comes to life in “Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak,” the newest exhibition now open at the Upcountry History Museum.

Step into the pages of this classic children’s tale as you begin an immersive journey of imagination and discovery through the preliminary sketches and finished artwork of one of the 20th century’s most recognized illustrators.

Featuring more than 50 original pieces, this exhibition celebrates Sendak’s life and work while showcasing his unique ability to intimately connect his art and stories in a visual language fashioned over the years – a language which has captivated generations of children and let their imaginations take them wherever they want to go.

“Wild Things,” making its ONLY stop in South Carolina, is on display through January 8, 2023.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.