Appalachian Wildlife Refuge Untitled design - 1 Appalachian Wildlife Refuge helps the injured and orphaned wildlife of WNC.

For the past decade, Appalachian Wildlife Refuge (AWR) has served as a crucial lifeline for injured and orphaned wildlife across Western North Carolina. With an impressive record of assisting more than 8,000 wild animals, the Candler-based nonprofit has ample cause for celebration and is hosting a party! The community is invited to join the festivities at its 10th anniversary event – A Wild Night for Wildlife -- scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 6:30-9 pm, at The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage at 131 Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville. Tickets at www.AppalachianWild.org