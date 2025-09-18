"What Did You Dream Last Night?" Lunch & Learn with Diana McKendree at Kanuga

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kanuga Retreat leader, educator and Jungian psychotherapist Diana McKendree

Retreat leader, educator and Jungian psychotherapist Diana McKendree leads a discussion exploring the world of dreamwork and how we might better understand our dreams. Part of Kanuga’s Lunch & Learn series. The Thursday, September 18 event begins with a forest bathing nature walk (weather permitting) at 10 a.m. McKendree’s “What Did You Dream Last Night?” discussion begins at 11 a.m., followed by a buffet lunch in Kanuga’s dining hall. Bring a recent dream, notebook and pen. Cost: $20 + tax and fees. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/events.