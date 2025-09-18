"What Did You Dream Last Night?" Lunch & Learn with Diana McKendree at Kanuga
to
Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina
Photo courtesy of Kanuga
Retreat leader, educator and Jungian psychotherapist Diana McKendree
Retreat leader, educator and Jungian psychotherapist Diana McKendree leads a discussion exploring the world of dreamwork and how we might better understand our dreams. Part of Kanuga’s Lunch & Learn series. The Thursday, September 18 event begins with a forest bathing nature walk (weather permitting) at 10 a.m. McKendree’s “What Did You Dream Last Night?” discussion begins at 11 a.m., followed by a buffet lunch in Kanuga’s dining hall. Bring a recent dream, notebook and pen. Cost: $20 + tax and fees. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/events.