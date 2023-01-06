WFDD 2022 Photo Of The Year Opening

× Expand Image: Sarah Hillenbrand, Photo of the Week 7/29/22."Living on my husband’s family farm in New Hope, NC, I still use his late grandmother’s laundry line to dry linens. Seeing the linens blowing gently in the breeze brings me great joy. The simplicity of it is lovely." Image: Sarah Hillenbrand, Photo of the Week 7/29/22."Living on my husband’s family farm in New Hope, NC, I still use his late grandmother’s laundry line to dry linens. Seeing the linens blowing gently in the breeze brings me great joy. The simplicity of it is lovely."

WFDD 2022 Photo of the Year

January 4th -21st, 2023

Caine Gallery, Bales/Garrison Gallery, & Mezzanine

The WFDD 2022 Photo of the Year exhibition showcases all 52 submissions that were chosen as Photo of the Week last year and gives visitors the opportunity to vote for their favorites. As a public radio station based in the Piedmont Triad area, WFDD connects their audience through these featured snapshots from around the region, including some captured here in the High Country. These images illustrate the breadth of North Carolina's culture and natural beauty, from a sunrise in Linville Gorge to an evening at the Carolina Classic Fair.

From WFDD’s website:

“WFDD’s Photo of the Year is made possible by the creative and talented community members who share their art with us every week. Every Friday, WFDD chooses a Photo of the Week from listener submissions to highlight in our newsletter and on social media. These photos depict the best of our local community, showcasing personal milestones and moments of joy, reveling in the curiosities and wonder of nature, and capturing shared experiences though we may be hundreds of miles apart.”

BRAHM is excited to host the annual Photo of the Year exhibition again in partnership with WFDD. Visit their website for updates on the announcement of the winning photo.