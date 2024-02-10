Western Piedmont Symphony: Carmina Burana

× Expand Tom Devlin Photography Western Piedmont Symphony!

Experience the power of live music in concert with Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina!

One of classical music’s most spellbinding and immersive experiences, Carmina Burana is an epic, captivating choral masterpiece. A massive orchestra and huge chorus join forces for Carl Orff’s infamous ode to love, drink, and living life to the fullest. Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” opens the concert.

FEATURING

Western Piedmont Symphony

Matthew Troy, Music Director

The Appalachian State University Singers

Dr. Jake Taylor, conductor

The Appalachian Chorale

Dr. DaVaughn Miller, conductor

FEATURED SOLOISTS

Sequina DuBose, soprano

Daniel Stein, tenor

David Pershall, baritone