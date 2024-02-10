Western Piedmont Symphony: Carmina Burana
to
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
Tom Devlin Photography
Western Piedmont Symphony!
Experience the power of live music in concert with Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina!
One of classical music’s most spellbinding and immersive experiences, Carmina Burana is an epic, captivating choral masterpiece. A massive orchestra and huge chorus join forces for Carl Orff’s infamous ode to love, drink, and living life to the fullest. Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture” opens the concert.
FEATURING
Western Piedmont Symphony
Matthew Troy, Music Director
The Appalachian State University Singers
Dr. Jake Taylor, conductor
The Appalachian Chorale
Dr. DaVaughn Miller, conductor
FEATURED SOLOISTS
Sequina DuBose, soprano
Daniel Stein, tenor
David Pershall, baritone