We are excited to announce that the 2025 West Virginia Wine & Jazz Festival will again take place at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park in Morgantown, WV, on Saturday and Sunday, September 6-7, 2025.

Saturday 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Admission

Admission ($25) includes wine glass, wine tasting (21 and over). Tickets available online or at the door.

No pets, no outside food or drinks permitted.

West Virginia Wine and Jazz Fest, Inc. is a nonprofit organization – 501(c)4 status – that seeks to return the proceeds from the annual festival back to the community in various ways. These include endowed scholarships to the WVU School of Music, sponsorship of educational endeavors and classes at WVU, free concerts for area middle/high schools, sponsorship of various student and community organizations that assist with the festival.