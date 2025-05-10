× Expand Courtesy West Virginia Strawberry Festival

Welcome to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, a cherished celebration of community, tradition, and the sweet bounty of our region. Since its inception in 1936, the festival has grown into a beloved annual event, drawing visitors from near and far to experience the unique charm and hospitality of Buckhannon, West Virginia.

The West Virginia Strawberry Festival was born from a simple yet heartfelt idea: to honor the hardworking farmers of our region and celebrate the strawberry harvest that plays such a vital role in our local economy. What started as a small community gathering has blossomed into one of the state’s most anticipated events, spanning an entire week each May with a rich array of activities and entertainment.